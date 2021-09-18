Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 431,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

GRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.