Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 47.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 34.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIN opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a PE ratio of 164.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

