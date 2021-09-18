Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.50 Million in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.90% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

F-star Therapeutics Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

