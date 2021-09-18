Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,342 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

