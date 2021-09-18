Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,201 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.73 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $326.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

