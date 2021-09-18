Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 179,009 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 346.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of NN worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NN by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NNBR opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $226.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

