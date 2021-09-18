Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.48.
RYAAY stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
