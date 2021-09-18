Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.48.

RYAAY stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

