Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,400 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 337,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE RYI traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 333,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $835.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.