SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $140,983.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $627,489.97 and approximately $140,983.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,392.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $633.77 or 0.01309662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.66 or 0.00493175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00327525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

