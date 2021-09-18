Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 57.0% in August

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. 217,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,866. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

