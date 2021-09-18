Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Up 58.8% in August

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.91. 352,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,323. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.89. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,606,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

