Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.83 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.