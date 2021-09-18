Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.21. 5,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 643,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
