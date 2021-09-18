Scala Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $2,809.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00072155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00173424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.47 or 0.07116637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.02 or 0.99779153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00850837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

