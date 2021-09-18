Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €144.83 ($170.39).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA SU traded down €4.26 ($5.01) on Monday, reaching €152.98 ($179.98). 2,108,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €136.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.