Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.