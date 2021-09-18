Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $309.32 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.75 and its 200-day moving average is $292.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

