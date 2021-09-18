Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

