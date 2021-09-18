Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $34.25 on Friday. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scholastic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Scholastic worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

