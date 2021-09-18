Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.54. Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

