Scotiabank Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

AGFMF stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

