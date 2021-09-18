Scry.info Market Cap Achieves $2.18 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $6,391.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00131179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

