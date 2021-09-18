SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have commented on SCYX. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 639.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYX traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.07. 98,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.81. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

