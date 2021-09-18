Securian Asset Management Inc Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.41 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

