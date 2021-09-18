Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.