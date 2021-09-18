Securian Asset Management Inc Makes New $611,000 Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $44,739,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $399,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.51. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

