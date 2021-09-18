Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,162 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colfax were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

CFX stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,222 shares of company stock worth $16,836,808 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

