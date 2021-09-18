Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 311 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX opened at $51.87 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

