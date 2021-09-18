Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

LSTR stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.