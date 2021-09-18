Security National Trust Co. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.