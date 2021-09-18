Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.