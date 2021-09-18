Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,459 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.75 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

