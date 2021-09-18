Sei Investments Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Model N worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 639,749 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth $15,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Model N by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,678,000 after purchasing an additional 304,514 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

