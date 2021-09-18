Sei Investments Co. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

