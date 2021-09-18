Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 522,440 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 522,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after buying an additional 5,540,288 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,229,000 after buying an additional 1,837,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 1,608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 506.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,791,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 1,496,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $3.52 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

