Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 56.0% in August

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

