Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Short Interest Update

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
SMLR traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $108.72. 7,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. The company has a market cap of $734.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $129.00.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
