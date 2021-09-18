Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Short Interest Update

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

SMLR traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $108.72. 7,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. The company has a market cap of $734.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.