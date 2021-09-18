Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $246.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.