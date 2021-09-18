Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 180,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIHS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.58 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

