Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,123 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 226,141 shares of company stock worth $20,242,951 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

