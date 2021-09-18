Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Up 58.4% in August

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 476,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SERA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.