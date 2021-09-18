SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.24. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,655 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

