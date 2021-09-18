Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Up 4%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.29. Approximately 11,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 818,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.