Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGTI stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Shengtai Pharmaceutical

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the research, development, production and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients and medical supplements. It provides starch, glucose, and biological products. The company was founded on February 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

