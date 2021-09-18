Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.83. 4,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 972,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.