Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SCVL traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 677,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,145. The stock has a market cap of $952.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

