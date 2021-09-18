Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 133.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,486.29 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $866.85 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,514.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

