Short Interest in 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Drops By 50.5%

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CATV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,495,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,050,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. 4Cable TV International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

4Cable TV International, Inc is a manufacturer of outdoor transmission equipment for the cable and broadband industry. The company’s patent-pending innovations offer broadband, phone and digital and cable TV service providers with cost-effective solutions that maximize bandwidth, extend system penetration, and save energy.

