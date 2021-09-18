Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Decreases By 39.9%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.48 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptinyx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
