Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Decreases By 39.9%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.48 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptinyx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

