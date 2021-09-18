Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Drops By 38.1%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BNDSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNDSY remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

